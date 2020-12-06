Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 72.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.

