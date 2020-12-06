Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $72.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83.

