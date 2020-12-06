Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $757,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 49.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 291,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

