Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $761,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,588 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 437,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 808,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 142,552 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $85.19 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

