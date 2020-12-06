Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

