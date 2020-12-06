Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.