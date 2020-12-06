Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,466 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,483 shares of company stock worth $12,916,646. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

