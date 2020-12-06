Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $960,000 Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 6.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Total by 12.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Total by 56.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,859,000 after buying an additional 41,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Total by 38.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 186,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

