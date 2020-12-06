Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

