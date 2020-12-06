Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 418.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

