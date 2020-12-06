Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $474.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.12.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

