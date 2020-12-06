Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $114.69 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $114.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

