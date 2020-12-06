Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 77,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.