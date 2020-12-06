Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after buying an additional 147,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,178,000 after purchasing an additional 581,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 527,407 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

