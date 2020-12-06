Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

