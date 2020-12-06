Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

