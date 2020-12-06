Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $895,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.