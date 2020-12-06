Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $498.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

