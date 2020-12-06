Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth about $536,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 29.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $9,657,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,316 shares of company stock worth $38,010,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WORK. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.35.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

