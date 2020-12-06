Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,006 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth $8,652,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1,874.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $35.20 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

