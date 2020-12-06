Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

