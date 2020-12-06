Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PZT opened at $25.99 on Friday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.