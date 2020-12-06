Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Target by 842.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after purchasing an additional 806,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of Target stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

