Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.74.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $213.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

