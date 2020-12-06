Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $93.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC cut their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

