Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 441.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

XMMO stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

