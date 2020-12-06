Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,833 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $183.81. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

