Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 13,337 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.