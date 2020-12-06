Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JD.com by 36.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 665,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after purchasing an additional 160,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised JD.com to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

