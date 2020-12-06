Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NULG. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $56.09 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.