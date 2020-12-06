Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,727 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.74.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $213.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

