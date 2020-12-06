Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 4,321 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $38.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

