Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

