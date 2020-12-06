Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

