Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 271,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $55.15 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

