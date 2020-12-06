Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 44,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

