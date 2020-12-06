FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.68.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $294.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $298.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

