FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FFDF stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.