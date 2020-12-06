FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FXCNY opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. FIH Mobile has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.07.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.