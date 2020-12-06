Financial Analysis: Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT)

Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Takung Art and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33% Boqii N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Takung Art and Boqii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art $3.17 million 5.12 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Boqii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boqii has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Takung Art.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Takung Art and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boqii has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Takung Art.

Summary

Boqii beats Takung Art on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

