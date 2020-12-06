First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. First Horizon National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

