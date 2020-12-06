First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $114.76.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

