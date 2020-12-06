Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Reduced by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova raised its stake in Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.