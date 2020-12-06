Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

FRU stock opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.48 million and a PE ratio of -74.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

