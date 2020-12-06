FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) CEO Buys $45,675.00 in Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) CEO James R. Meyer bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,358.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 69.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.