General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

