GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,979 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

