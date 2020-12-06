GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,170 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.97.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at $46,261,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,727 shares of company stock worth $8,666,329. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

