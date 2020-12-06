GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,478,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,137 shares of company stock worth $32,628,602. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $153.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

