GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 306 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $167.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.